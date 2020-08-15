How to play :

All that you have to keep running to avoid piggy because she is hearing all noises. you should be careful on your mission.

If you are interested to play escape piggy game, you are in the right place.

Piggy granny keeps you locked in her house.Now you have to try to get out of her house, but be careful and quiet.Piggy granny hears everything.If you drop something on the floor,

Piggy Escape Horror Granny roblox's mod it is a great way never be bored!

You are in the right place this game is one of the best reaction games of horror you will enjoy by playing this Escape horror game.

Piggy Escape Horror Granny mod game is easy to play you just have to run and hide as many as you can by avoiding Scary Piggy granny on your way to get Exit.

Lets start your adventure.

Features:

- Nice epic sounds.

- Endless runner game play

- Good game play

- Easy to control

- Robloxe character and toys game for kids

- Piggy and surprises obby themed games