Pierrots Hair Studios has been trading for a remarkable 32 years, currently we are powered by 20 employees who strive to perform stylish services everyday. Our purpose is to be outstanding in the enhancement of personal self esteem to all those who experience the Pierrots Brand.

Pierrots is an Aveda concept salon combining the best of art and science to create the perfect hair care system using pure flower and plant essences.

Pierrots passionate and highly skilled stylists can help you look your very best, without harming the environment.

We have a very talented artistic team that work on amazing National hair & fashion shows in the Australian & WA fashion industry. Pierrots is also the founder of the glamorous Pierrots Model Search event that happens annually.