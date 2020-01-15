X

Pieratt's Pharmacy for iOS

By GIDDINGS DRUG COMPANY Free

Developer's Description

By GIDDINGS DRUG COMPANY

The Pieratt's Pharmacy app allows you and your family to securely communicate with your local pharmacy. Refill your prescriptions with one click, get refill reminders, get discounts at your local pharmacy, get savings on brand drugs and access Pharmacist written pages that help you understand your condition or medications.

Our App Features:

* HIPAA secure

* Easily refill your prescriptions at your local independent pharmacy

* Access a history of your medications and Rx numbers

* Set reminders when to refill your medications

* Set reminders when to take your medications

* Save up to $450 on top brand medications with co-pay coupons

* 20,000 pharmacist written pages on conditions and medications

* 7,500 pharmacist videos about medications and side effects

Full Specifications

What's new in version 8.5.4

General

Release January 15, 2020
Date Added January 15, 2020
Version 8.5.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping