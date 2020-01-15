The Pieratt's Pharmacy app allows you and your family to securely communicate with your local pharmacy. Refill your prescriptions with one click, get refill reminders, get discounts at your local pharmacy, get savings on brand drugs and access Pharmacist written pages that help you understand your condition or medications.

Our App Features:

* HIPAA secure

* Easily refill your prescriptions at your local independent pharmacy

* Access a history of your medications and Rx numbers

* Set reminders when to refill your medications

* Set reminders when to take your medications

* Save up to $450 on top brand medications with co-pay coupons

* 20,000 pharmacist written pages on conditions and medications

* 7,500 pharmacist videos about medications and side effects