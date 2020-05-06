X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Continue with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Picross Puzzle - Picture Cross & Nonogram for Android

By Puzzle Brain Games Free

Developer's Description

By Puzzle Brain Games

Picross is an addictive brain games that combines logic with pixel art. It's FREE now.

Picross is also known as Nonograms, Griddlers, Paint by Numbers, hanjie, pictocross or kakuro. It origins from the Japanese crossword game.

With simple rules and challenging solutions, you can uncover the hidden pictures and finish the picture cross. This is the main point of the Picross quiz.

Are you ready for a relaxing way to clear your mind and complete the free Picross Puzzle? Take the challenge and sharpen your brain NOW! This entertaining mind game will bring you hours of fun!

==============Features==============

- 1000+ logic puzzles

- Different difficulty levels

- Daily Challenges

- Uncover lovely pixel art picture

- Free clues

- Auto-save game in play

- Play offline

What are you waiting for? If you like to solve classic logic puzzles such as kakuro, you will love our Picross Puzzle.

Download free and start your Picross Puzzle adventure NOW!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.200

General

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 1.4.200

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing this tasty match 3 game today. It's Sodalicious.
Android
Candy Crush Soda Saga

HQ Trivia

Free
Earn real cash prizes and compete with other players in a trivia game show.
Android
HQ Trivia

Five Nights at Freddy's

$2.99
Manage limited resources and survive five nights, while being stalked by malicious robots.
Android
Five Nights at Freddy's

Candy Crush Saga

Free
Join Tiffi and Mr. Toffee in their epic adventure through a world full of candy.
Android
Candy Crush Saga