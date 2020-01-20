X

Pick'Em Blitz: It's not Poker -- It's UnPoker! for iOS

By Double Coconut Free

Developer's Description

By Double Coconut

A revolutionary new way to play cards where skill and mental savvy replace chance.

Play for fun or play for CASH!!

It's you against some of the smartest bots in the West. Everyone shares the same community cards and common deck. Pick a card from the same face-up limited deck that is randomly generated from hand-to-hand and try to make the best poker-style hand possible. But watch out -- if multiple people pick the same card, it becomes THWARTED and has no value!

A tournament game consists of three hands. Earn points for the quality of your hand if you win -- or consolation points if you don't. You also get points for time left on the clock.

There is no betting! Just smart playing.

Your final tournament score is compared to another real player who is playing with the same exact cards and bots. And whoever gets the most points... wins!

Pick'Em Blitz is an exciting, challenging, addictive game for all. Play Pick'Em Blitz: It's Not Poker and become a better thinker, strategist and card player! (And maybe rich, too!)

Report Software

