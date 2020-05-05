Join or Sign In

Piazza del Duomo & Florence Cathedral Guide for iOS

By Etips Free

Developer's Description

By Etips

Visitors guide for travellers looking to discover and visit Florence and its Cattedrale di Santa Maria del Fiore

Mobile guide 100% offline developed for all those travellers willing to discover this great place.

Containing:

- Introduction

- Piazza del Duomo

- Florence Cathedral Santa Maria del Fiore

- Exterior

- Main Portal

- Interior

- Crypt

- Other Burials

- Florence Baptistery

- Baptistery doors

- Giotto's Campanile

- Museo dell'Opera del Duomo

- Loggia del Bigallo

- Map

- Practical Information

- A complete Travel Guide of the city of Florence and around with public transportation and zoomable street maps 100% offline, metro routing app with daily itineraries for tourist to spend the most of your time visiting this magnificent city.

- Access to complete visitors guides for Uffizi Gallery, Tuscany Travel Guide, among others.

Get the most out of your visit to FLORENCE!!

You can always reach us at contact@etips.com

