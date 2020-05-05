Sign in to add and modify your software
Visitors guide for travellers looking to discover and visit Florence and its Cattedrale di Santa Maria del Fiore
Mobile guide 100% offline developed for all those travellers willing to discover this great place.
Containing:
- Introduction
- Piazza del Duomo
- Florence Cathedral Santa Maria del Fiore
- Exterior
- Main Portal
- Interior
- Crypt
- Other Burials
- Florence Baptistery
- Baptistery doors
- Giotto's Campanile
- Museo dell'Opera del Duomo
- Loggia del Bigallo
- Map
- Practical Information
- A complete Travel Guide of the city of Florence and around with public transportation and zoomable street maps 100% offline, metro routing app with daily itineraries for tourist to spend the most of your time visiting this magnificent city.
- Access to complete visitors guides for Uffizi Gallery, Tuscany Travel Guide, among others.
Get the most out of your visit to FLORENCE!!
You can always reach us at contact@etips.com