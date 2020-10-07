Sign in to add and modify your software
Physio Study helps the aspiring physiotherapists by providing all the medical books at one place for free.
-Users can interact with the E-Books with high quality images and smooth transitions.
-Added Request section for users to ask for latest editions and new books.
Optimized for better speed.
BOOKS INCLUDED:
-Anatomy
-Physiology
-Biochemistry
-Pathology
-Microbiology
-Electro therapy
-Exercise Therapy
-Bio-mechanics
-Pharmacology
-General Surgery
-Gynaecology
-Orthopedics
-Clinical Neurology
-Community Medicine
-Rehabilitation Medicine
**In case of copyrighted content please contact the developers**