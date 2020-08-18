Join or Sign In

****This Application is designed to be used with a PhysicalAddress.com Account****

PhysicalAddress.com is a cloud-based service that virtualizes postal mail.

We provide a virtual mail service that allows users to open and view their postal mail online. This affords our clients access to postal mail from anywhere at any time.

For more information on our virtual mail services, getting a physical address for personal or business needs, or signing up go to https://physicaladdress.com.

The Android Virtualized Mail Application is in Public Beta. Please be patient as we continue to improve functionality and add features.

Feature List:

* View Envelope List

* View Folders

* View Envelope Details

* Supported Envelope Actions: Mark as Read, Unread, Scan, Trash, Shred, Remove from Shred, Remove from Trash , Download Content and View Content

* Push Notifications for New Envelopes and New Content Scans

This app does not currently support Forwarding.

Coming Soon...

*Forwarding

*Access to Profile, Settings, Billing and Log links

*Folder Management i.e., Creating Folders, Moving/Copying Items, Deleting Folders, Renaming Folders

*Block Functionality

