Photo editor & Music video maker for Android

By video maker - photo editor std Free

Developer's Description

By video maker - photo editor std

Photo editor & music video maker is a powerful photo editor with lots of great effects and filters. This application photo video maker with music contains the most common used image processing functions: Effects, filters, frames, adjustments, brightness, crop, rotate, add text, Stickers ... With friendly interface helps you create the best photos

Photo editor & Music video maker also helps you create a short movie or music video, photo video, slideshow video from photos on Android device.

Photo video maker creates video slideshows, video images or movies to create story from the photos you want. This is one of the best photo video creation apps for you.

Photo editor & music video also has lots of great transition effects and picture frames to create photo videos. Transition creates great animations between two images. Photo frames with many creative themes suitable for your video. The videos you make from photos and music, photos that make up videos look better with effects and frames.

Friendly and easy to use interface, you can select music from our audio library to create photo videos with music, making your videos come alive.

* Key features of Photo editor & music video maker:

- Best photo editing with tools: Effects, filters, frames, adjustments, brightness, crop, rotate, add text, stickers ... All in one to make your photos more gorgeous.

- Photo video maker: Create photo slideshows from photos and music. Choose photos from your phone, add music files, customize photo transition effects, add frames, export videos with the quality you want.

- Many beautiful transition effects between photos. It supports a range of effects to help make your videos come alive as a movie.

- The fastest video maker for producing music photo videos

- You can preview videos before exporting video images

- Can arrange photos, change the order of photos

- Add music to photo slideshows from the music library of your application or device.

- Customize the time for transition of images

- Backup unfinished projects photo video as drafts in the application. Easily revise anytime you want

Create videos from photos and music then share your great videos with friends on social networks like Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, Whatapp, Twitter, Zalo ....

Please download the Photo Editor & Music video Maker to create beautiful slideshow videos.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.8

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.0.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
