The fast story downloader helps you to download photos, video, status and IGTV from Instagram. The status download is also supported. You can repost all saved stuff directly from the app. All this for free in a single app.
Powerful Features:
Download in the background
Multi-video download
View your download list
Save Instagram Stories, posts and IGTV
Repost videos & photos
Login on the Instagram official website. 100% safe
Login with Instagram and Facebook account
Supports multiple accounts
Search users and browse stories
Bookmark your favorite accounts
Clean interface and easy to use
Lightweight story saver
Watch videos with the built-in player
The best story downloader, IGTV downloader, video downloader for Instagram, story downloader for Instagram
Story Downloader- Story Saver Disclaimer
* Please get the PERMISSION from the owner before you repost videos or photos;
* Were not responsible for any intellectual property violation that results from unauthorized reposts of videos or photos;
* This app is not associated with Instagram.
