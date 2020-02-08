X

Photo & Video/IGTV Downloader For Instagram for Android

By Blackfeather Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Blackfeather Studio

The fast story downloader helps you to download photos, video, status and IGTV from Instagram. The status download is also supported. You can repost all saved stuff directly from the app. All this for free in a single app.

Powerful Features:

Download in the background

Multi-video download

View your download list

Save Instagram Stories, posts and IGTV

Repost videos & photos

Login on the Instagram official website. 100% safe

Login with Instagram and Facebook account

Supports multiple accounts

Search users and browse stories

Bookmark your favorite accounts

Clean interface and easy to use

Lightweight story saver

Watch videos with the built-in player

The best story downloader, IGTV downloader, video downloader for Instagram, story downloader for Instagram

Story Downloader- Story Saver Disclaimer

* Please get the PERMISSION from the owner before you repost videos or photos;

* Were not responsible for any intellectual property violation that results from unauthorized reposts of videos or photos;

* This app is not associated with Instagram.

What's new in version 1.0.1

Release February 8, 2020
Date Added February 8, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

