Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Wanna download HD photos or videos from Instagram and IGTV? Looking for an app that can easily download or repost Instagram images and videos without logging in ? You just need "Photo & Video Downloader for Instagram -Instake",you can copy tags from Instagram easily.
"Photo & Video Downloader for Instagram -Instake will help you save Instagram photos and videos in simple steps. It is super fast and 100% free.
Features:
* No login required
* Superfast save Instagram videos and photos
*Free video downloader and repost for Instagram and IGTV
* Download videos or repost from Instagram
* Share your favorite videos and pictures with others
* Repost on Instagram
Follow these simple steps to download or repost videos and photos:
How to Use :
Step 1: Open Instagram and copy share URL;
Step 2: Open Photo & Video Downloader for Instagram -Instake
* Then download or repost.
That's it. You're done.
Use Instagram Downloader & IGTV Downloader and enjoy social media anywhere, anytime.
Disclaimer:
* Please get the PERMISSION from the owner before you repost videos or photos;
* We are not responsible for any intellectual property violation that results from an unauthorized repost of a video or photo;
* This app is not associated with Instagram.