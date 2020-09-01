Join or Sign In

Photo & Video Downloader for Instagram Downloader for Android

By Rav Appstore Free

Developer's Description

By Rav Appstore

Do you want to download timeline posts, stories and IGTV videos from Instagram?

You have come to the right place; this app lets you download all the content from Instagram with captions and hashtags.

Photo and Video Downloader for Instagram is unique app which lets download the content from Instagram in very easy steps. Moreover, you can download everything like

1. Photo and video from timeline posts of your friends and the pages you are following

on Instagram.

2. Photo and Video Story uploaded by your friend and pages you follow on Instagram.

3. IGTV Videos of your friends and the pages you are following on Instagram.

You can also search any profile and download photos and videos uploaded by them on either Instagram timeline, Story or IGTV video section.

Inbuilt Downloads manager lets you take full control of the photos and videos downloaded from Instagram.

Watch, Share, Delete or Repost the downloaded content from Instagram.

Notes:

- This App is not affiliated with Instagram. It is a useful tool for downloading photos and videos from Instagram.

- Users should respect the copyright of the owners. Take permission from owner before reposting the photo and video downloaded from Instagram.

If you have any suggestion or need support, please email us at rav.appstore@gmail.com

What's new in version 1.5

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
