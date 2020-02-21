Photo & Video Downloader For Instagram - Insta Saver (also known as Video Downloader) can help you save Instagram photos and videos in simple steps. It is super-fast and 100% free. Imagine you are on the feed of Instagram and interested in a photo or video, you want to save the photo or video and review offline.

How to Use:

Video Downloader for Instagram App.

Copy any poto or video link.

Click on Image or Video you want to download.

Click "Download" to download the file or watch to see the video.

Photo & Video Downloader For Instagram - Insta Saver Features:

Save Multiple photos and videos.

View quick saved stories in a bar at top of main screen.

Get details of users by long press on saved photo and video.

Fast download speed.

Beautiful Dashboard to manage quick saved photos and videos.

Amazing photo views with Slideshows and more.

Repost, Share, Delete photos and videos from insta Save App.

Hide your saved photos and videos Insta save.

Batch Save photos and videos in your phone offline.

Disclaimer:

1. Photo & Video Downloader For Instagram - Insta Saver App is not affiliated with Instagram.

2. Any unauthorized action or repost of photo or video violations of Intellectual property rights is the sole responsibility of the user.

3. Before you download and save any Instagram photo or video, get the permission of the owner will be better.