Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Photo Video Collage Maker Studio & Video Gif Maker for Android

By Dalgona Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Dalgona Apps

Video Collage Maker Studio & Gif Collage Maker

Select videos to create a beautiful short video collage or grid of videos.

also you can create photo & video both combine collage with music..

using this app you can create video gif collage maker free.

Easy to use, very fast and Intuitive. You can easily share your video collage with friends over Instagram, Facebook or even Twitter. Combine and stitch your videos into stunning memories with video collage.

Multiple grids to choose from.

You an apply effects like Sepia, Lomo to individual videos as well.

Choose your favorite audio or music file. Apply background music to your video collage.

Even you can have 1 photo and rest videos in your collage, so this also becomes a photo collage. Mix photo and videos.

Backgrounds color you can change and choose from different patterns.

Easily preview the video collage before saving it.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube

Free
Get the official YouTube app for Android phones and tablets.
Android
YouTube

MX Player

Free
Watch videos in various formats.
Android
MX Player

YouTube Red

$9.99
Watch videos without interruptions.
Android
YouTube Red

VLC for Android

Free
Play any video and audio files, as well as network streams, network shares, and drives, and DVD ISOs.
Android
VLC for Android

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now