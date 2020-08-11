Photo Overlays is best photo editor tool which mix up your 2 or more photos.

Creating double exposure or multi exposure images by blending or mixing photos and enhance photos beauty by applying effects, overlays and many other advance editing tools like professionals.

Photo Blender provides a simplest and easiest way to blend two or more pictures together with advance photo editing and enhancement options.

Combine two photos like youve seen done on some pro picture editor software and do your magic with one click on this awesome app for phones and tablets.

Whether its Photos of two Blended together or Same Person Photo Blended twice in 2 poses, Photos are Blended seamlessly.

Create professional photo effects with advanced tools like double exposure, multi exposure, blending, mixing, effects, overlays and many more. With the Ultimate Photo Blender you can create an amazing poster of your photo by blending them into one.

Blender Camera Photo Blender is one stop app for all your photo blending, photo enhancing and photo editing needs. It is easy to use and powerful app to get perfect result every time.

Photo Blender App Feature ::

* Select Photo from your Gallery album and Mix and blend two or more image with advanced blending tools.

* Select Background from your gallery or we give you best HD background for your cool creation.

* Arrange your pics as you want and use to Edit pictures like professionals with many editing tools.

* Adjust photo blur and photo feather to background to look you photos more perfect.

* Adjust Contrast, Brightness, Saturation and Sharpness according to your pics.

* Advance Crop function will help you to crop your pics as your wish.

* Rotate your photos horizontally or vertically or flip right or left easily.

* Apply Cool photo filter effect over your photos and make your pics more beautiful.

* We give you different overlays theme to set over your final photo creation.

* Add Photo border & Border frame to your final pics to make it more awesome.

* You can easily adjust border size and color with just one tap.

* Compare functionally will help you to compare your original pics to your editing pics.

* We give you lots of Sticker for your creation.

* With the help with Sticker, make your photo more stylish.

* Add your own text to your final pics.

* Save your final pics to your sd card our our app gallery.

