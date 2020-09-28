Join or Sign In

Photo Grid & Video Collage Maker - PhotoGrid 2020 for Android

By GridPlus Free

Developer's Description

By GridPlus

Highlights

20,000+ Collage Template

1,000+ Text Style and Fonts

100+ Free Color

Why you need PhotoGrid?

Create memory collages with ease?

It's packed with features like Grid, Scrapbook, Template and more!

Create amazing social media content?

We have the photo & video editor all in one.

Grow a new business?

This is the best tool to create stunning images for social media, like Instagram posts and stories, Facebook posts, banners and covers, YouTube thumbnails, and Pinterest collections.

Feature Highlights

The most complete collage app

20,000+ different collage templates. Re-mix up to 16 of your photos at a time to create fun, personalized layouts and collages.

Design your own photo creations! Make beautiful filmstrip and cool photo stitches!

You can also personalize your own scrapbook with freestyle pic stitches! Happy scrapbooking!

Powerful photo editor

Crop, rotate, resize, blur and beautify your photos easily, you can even frame your images in Instagram's 1:1 aspect ratio!

Add stickers, text, backgrounds, graffiti, boarders, and mosaic, or adjust the brightness, contrast, saturation, and layout of your photos!

Convert a raw photo into a powerful image all in one app. You can also customize templates to suit your needs!

Video Editor & Video Grid Maker

Combine photos and videos to make video grids.

Best Instagram video and photo editor, add blurred backgrounds without cropping them or adding unexpected watermarks!

Add music and other effects to videos to post on Instagram. Merge, trim videos and apply video effects. A professional photo editor with the collage maker.

Other popular editing tools

Edit: Crop, ratio, text fonts, blur, frame, mosaic, and the list goes on.

Stickers: Personalize your photo collage with 500+ stickers and cute emojis.

Backgrounds: 90+ varieties of backgrounds

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.73

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 7.73

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
