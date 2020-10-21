Join or Sign In

Photo Frame & Photo Editor for iOS

By Priti Patel

Developer's Description

By Priti Patel

Now decorate your pictures with high quality frames, which makes you feel that your photos are hung up on the hoardings. This app lets you add Hoarding frames to your favorites pictures from gallery or take it from your camera. Decorate your photos with these incredible frames, choose a photo from the gallery or take a photo with the camera, then apply the frame that you like and you can save the photo

App features:

1. This application is a coffee photo editor that has the most complete collection of coffee frames

2. You can save the photos into your smartphone

3. You can share it with your friends

4. Amazing and selective HD Coffee Cups

5. Totally free

6. Edit Photo With Creative SDK Tool Library

7. Multimedia Sharing Option

8. Save your framed photos into your phone

9. HD and glittering graphics and nice collection of cups

Powerful Creative Photo Editor SDK Features:

Different Types Of Photo Effects like:

1. Clyde photo effect.

2. Cruz Photo Effects.

3. Dean photo effect.

4. Hash Photo effect.

5. Lucky photo effect.

6. Arizona photo effect.

7. Keylime photo effect.

8. Boardwalk photo effect.

9. Sentosa photo effect.

10. Metropolis photo effect.

11. Sage photo effect.

12. Avenue Photo effect.

Enhance tool Provide :-

1. Hi-definition of photo.

2. Colo Fix.

3. illuminate of photo.

Select different types of overlays on photo like square,rectangle,pyramid,hexagonal and etc.

Crop photo by square,custom,2:3,3:4,3:5 etc.

change orientation on photo by rotate and flip horizontal and vertically.

Apply Sharpness on your creation.

Apply lighting Like Brightness,contrast,highlights,shadows.

Add text on your photo by different color and text size.

Apply whiten effect on the photo.

Apply Redeye effect on the photo.

Apply Blemish effect by photo editor.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 21, 2020
Date Added October 21, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

