Where is the photo of notes that I have taken? Where is the image that I just took a screenshot of? Where is the telephone number that was written on the business card? Trying to find out phone numbers, shopping lists, items, cards, documents, receipts, articles and so much more that you have taken photos of? Are you tired of not being able to find your own photo in your own mobile phone? Do you spend half an hour in your camera roll scrolling back forth and keep seeing the same duplicate photos and images? Stop, we have the ultimate solution for you.

Now, you don't have to search for a single photo through dozens of them. Photo Finder will find the photo you are looking for in seconds. You can search your photos by the text, object and notes in them. Is there a text or object inside the photo you are looking for? Just start typing what you remember about the photo and our Awarded Search Engine will find the photo before you write what's on your mind.

What about duplicate photos? Our phone gallery is filled up with tons of duplicate and unnecessary photos. As Photo Finder, we find duplicate photos and we gather them in a row so that you can easily keep or delete them. It's not just duplicate photos. We realized that deleting photos is hard and boring. Quick Cleaner lets you delete your photos with a swipe easily. Now, it's very fast and fun to clean up your memory. And finally, there is the need of Photo Vault. Everybody has some photos that they want to hide and make accessible only for them. You can easily hide and lock your photos with the password you are going to choose. Those photos will be only accessible by you so that you will not worry again if there is any possibility that someone else will see it.

Also, you can take notes directly on each one of your photos and you can search these notes to find the photo you are looking for. You can make your plans, to-dos with your photos by just adding a simple reminder. Photo Finder will notify you with the photo at the specific date & time that you chose.

Why are you spending any time to find and organize photos? You shouldn't be spending enormous time for that. With its ease of usage and innovative technology; Photo Finder analyzes your needs and provides you with the only free photo manager app you can use on your iPhone. We are here to make your lives easier!

Photo Finder Features:

- %100 Accurate Search Engine for iCloud & Gallery

- Find your photos & images with anything you remember about them

- Search your photos by the text, object and notes in them

- Hide and lock your photos with the photo vault

- Clean duplicate photos

- Clean your photos with a swipe

- Add a reminder to notify the photo at specific date & time

- Take a note on your photo

- Clean & Organize your phone gallery and iCloud drive

Get Photo Finder: iCloud & Duplicate Premium

Upgrade to Premium version and access all features to control your photos, images, videos and so more. Become a Premium user to avoid any second spent trying to find your own photo with the %100 accurate search engine and enjoy your ad-free assistant on your iPhone.

