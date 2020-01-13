Turn your pictures into a work of art !

Our unique photo filters turn a photo into a sketch art in seconds. Your search for a photo to sketch app ends here, you just found a magic photo wizard that creates art from your images with stunning photo effects.

Pixerist is the perfect photo to painting app. The app has cartoonize art and sketch effects that turn your photos into wonderful artworks.

Transform your pictures into a Marvel like graphic novel by Frank Miller, an Anime drawing or a painting by famous artists like Andy Warhol, Picasso, Matisse, Roy Lichtenstein, Degas, Lautrec, Renoir, Van Gogh, Hopper ...

Edit your selfies in a fast, easy and professional way with the powerful FREE photo editor.

Preview in real time and finish in high resolution.

Pixerist turns any photo into a painting or illustration, just choose from our 600+ filters and apply to your images with only one touch.

Pixerist offers hundreds of Prisma like filters transforming your photos into illustrations through an artificial intelligence engine powered by last generation neural network and machine learning algorithms.

Pixerist speeds up the creative process with a simple and inteligent interface. With just a few clicks you can try multiple creative possibilities.

The app is the perfect graphic tool you need to turbo your blog or Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr accounts.

Our collection of more than 600 filters is constantly growing.

Our team of artists is constantly creating unique arts to feed machine learning algorithms and generate new and unique filters.

It's an impressive filters bank including galleries styles like Neural Art,Cartoon, Comics, Mosaic, Color Line Art, Belle poque, Magic, Mystic, Sketch, Graffiti, Wallpaint and many more.

Pixerist is a very powerful full screen art photo editor that turns your device into a professional photo finishing room.

The app offers a varied photo editing toolkit: Levels, Brightness, Contrast, Color Balance, Hue, Saturation, Glow, Color Vibrance, Blur, Mirror, Kaleidoscope, Holga Art, Sharpen, Temperature, Multi-format Crop, Rotation, Gain, Gamma, Exposure.