Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Photo Compress 2.0 - Ad Free for Android

By Saawan Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Saawan Apps

This app will allow you to compress large photos into smaller sized photos with very less or negligible loss in quality of the image. Now you do not require any desktop or laptop computers with special software for image compression. Apart from compressing photos this app can also resize photos for you.

Some features of Photo Compress:

1. Compress, Resize, Crop photos

2. Compress and Resize multiple photos at once (See help provided in the app to know how to use it)

3. Allows you to decide quality of compressed image

4. Share your compressed photo(s) from the app

5. Quick Compress or Resize using last used settings.

6. See preview after compress

esizecrop operation. If not satisfied 'Reset Changes' and try again with different values

7. Ad-Free app with lots of features.

8. Keep EXIF data.

NOTE:- Free version allows multiple resize of upto 10 pics only, no limit in PRO version. There is no-limit on multiple compression.

By compressing photos you can:

1. Save your internet data. So share even more

2. Save your phone storage space if you are running out of memory

3. Use this photos to upload to website which demand photo of less than specified size (example 50kb max).

4. If your friends have slow internet connection they will be able to download your photos more quickly.

Don't forget to read help provided in the app to know 'how to use this app'.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 3.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 1
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now