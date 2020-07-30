This app will allow you to compress large photos into smaller sized photos with very less or negligible loss in quality of the image. Now you do not require any desktop or laptop computers with special software for image compression. Apart from compressing photos this app can also resize photos for you.

Some features of Photo Compress:

1. Compress, Resize, Crop photos

2. Compress and Resize multiple photos at once (See help provided in the app to know how to use it)

3. Allows you to decide quality of compressed image

4. Share your compressed photo(s) from the app

5. Quick Compress or Resize using last used settings.

6. See preview after compress

7. Ad-Free app with lots of features.

8. Keep EXIF data.

NOTE:- Free version allows multiple resize of upto 10 pics only, no limit in PRO version. There is no-limit on multiple compression.

By compressing photos you can:

1. Save your internet data. So share even more

2. Save your phone storage space if you are running out of memory

3. Use this photos to upload to website which demand photo of less than specified size (example 50kb max).

4. If your friends have slow internet connection they will be able to download your photos more quickly.

Don't forget to read help provided in the app to know 'how to use this app'.