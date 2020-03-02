A best Photo Collage and Frame editor application for online photo frames for pictures and camera filters. Application has unlimited Photo Frames and collage layouts.

Customize the looks of your HD digital photos with 40+ filters and stickers. You can create best photo collage frames and photo effects using this app. Download photos of frames and add HD beautiful special day frames to your digital photos.

Choose HD photo from gallery or take instant photos and make collage for frames with camera, select photo frame sticker and apply to your picture to make your moment more beautiful with multiple photo frames and picture editor effects.

FEATURES:

Stunning collage layouts

Change border color and round corners

Special day picture frames(Easter day, Mothers day, Fathers day, Halloween & more)

Adjust position, size, angle of your photo by just finger gestures.

Special day stickers(Easter day, Mothers day, Fathers day, Halloween & more)

40+ photo filters effects

Photo Blur & Photo splash

Add labels to your images

Fast Photo Frame Editor

Designer Photo Frames

All iPhone devices compatible

Share on Facebook, Instagram, Mail, Photo Library and many other installed applications. simple with few clicks.