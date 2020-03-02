A best Photo Collage and Frame editor application for online photo frames for pictures and camera filters. Application has unlimited Photo Frames and collage layouts.
Customize the looks of your HD digital photos with 40+ filters and stickers. You can create best photo collage frames and photo effects using this app. Download photos of frames and add HD beautiful special day frames to your digital photos.
Choose HD photo from gallery or take instant photos and make collage for frames with camera, select photo frame sticker and apply to your picture to make your moment more beautiful with multiple photo frames and picture editor effects.
FEATURES:
Stunning collage layouts
Change border color and round corners
Special day picture frames(Easter day, Mothers day, Fathers day, Halloween & more)
Adjust position, size, angle of your photo by just finger gestures.
Special day stickers(Easter day, Mothers day, Fathers day, Halloween & more)
40+ photo filters effects
Photo Blur & Photo splash
Add labels to your images
Fast Photo Frame Editor
Designer Photo Frames
All iPhone devices compatible
Share on Facebook, Instagram, Mail, Photo Library and many other installed applications. simple with few clicks.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.