Photo Collage Maker & Printer for iOS

By Vsmedia Free

Developer's Description

By Vsmedia

This is not just another collage app. This app creates photo collages in the exact size that you want!

Do you need a photo collage in size 2560 x 1440 pixels for a video platform, or 1200 x 1200 pixels for a social network? With this collage app, it's no problem!

Do you want to print a photo collage on 4 x 6 photo paper and put it in a frame? Even this is a breeze with our collage app. Set your required image size, choose from one of 300 collage layouts, place your images on it, and print.

The output format is defined in one of the following four units: pixels, millimeters, centimeters, inches

This collage app allows you to save the finished image, send it via email, print it out or share it with others.ed

As well as being able to move and enlarge/reduce images, this app also lets you freely rotate them. This feature gives you even more freedom in designing your creative photo collages.

This app offers 100 collage layouts and 15 background images free of charge. 200 additional layouts and 85 additional background images can be conveniently unlocked via in-app purchases.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.1

General

Release March 2, 2020
Date Added March 2, 2020
Version 4.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

