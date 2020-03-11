X

Photo Collage Maker + Pic Grid Editor & Add frame for iOS

By Navid hasan Free

Developer's Description

By Navid hasan

Photo Collage Maker + is a user friendly, easy to use & has everything you need to create amazing collages with your photos. Add Stickers, share on social media.

Features:

DIFFERENT LAYOUTS & FRAMES

- 100+ classic and stylish layouts, and more coming

- mix up to 9 photos at a time

- Built-in ratios to fit various social apps

QUICK PHOTO EDITOR

- Simply zoom, pan, mirror or rotate each photo

- Quickly adjust the border & grid of photos

STYLIZE YOUR COLLAGE

- Carefully crafted filters to beautify your photography

- cool backgrounds (Pattern & Color)

- interesting stickers to decorate and express yourself

- Add colorful texts to photos easily

Get this awesome app right now! And share your moments with friends!

** Its free for a limited time **

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release March 11, 2020
Date Added March 11, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

