Create multiple animated cartoon-like animations by placing multiple images in the photo and moving them.
Images can be animated in a flip cartoon style
Example: Falling cherry-blossoms, sparkle, soap bubble
After creation, animation can be saved as a movie file.
Fixed a problem in Ver.1.05:
1. Can not create custom animation
2. When the setting is not done by chroma key processing, the whole area appears on the whole surface, and the animation character hides
Ver.1.06
Addition of tornado production
Tornado effect of rotating around the background removed image
Fixed bug at GIF creation
Other defect fixes
Ver. 1.07
1. Support movie files.. Audio is not included
2. Added individual animation creation function to move on the curve. You can move on the curve created while rotating, enlarging, or reducing the character.You can create movement curves freely.
3. Supports lens enlargement function.
You can create an animation that gradually enlarges and shrinks part of the background (picture or video).
Please provide other bug information
ver.1.08
Fixed crash when access to photo library is not permitted
Fixed a problem when curved path movement
Support movies for particle characters
Ver.1.10.0
Corresponding to the IOS 13.2.3
Correction of screen transition
Fixed some bugs
