Create multiple animated cartoon-like animations by placing multiple images in the photo and moving them.

Images can be animated in a flip cartoon style

Example: Falling cherry-blossoms, sparkle, soap bubble

After creation, animation can be saved as a movie file.

Fixed a problem in Ver.1.05:

1. Can not create custom animation

2. When the setting is not done by chroma key processing, the whole area appears on the whole surface, and the animation character hides

Ver.1.06

Addition of tornado production

Tornado effect of rotating around the background removed image

Fixed bug at GIF creation

Other defect fixes

Ver. 1.07

1. Support movie files.. Audio is not included

2. Added individual animation creation function to move on the curve. You can move on the curve created while rotating, enlarging, or reducing the character.You can create movement curves freely.

3. Supports lens enlargement function.

You can create an animation that gradually enlarges and shrinks part of the background (picture or video).

Please provide other bug information

ver.1.08

Fixed crash when access to photo library is not permitted

Fixed a problem when curved path movement

Support movies for particle characters

Ver.1.10.0

Corresponding to the IOS 13.2.3

Correction of screen transition

Fixed some bugs