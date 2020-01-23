Yaantra brings you the whole new experience to encash your old smartphone in just 60 seconds on Phonecash.

Phonecash is an app that gives you the freedom to sell used smartphones in just few simple steps. The app will smart-diagnose and tell you the exact health score of your smartphone. According to the health score, the app will automatically show you the best price of your smartphone.

Enjoy the hassle-free journey with benefits including:

Attractive Prices

100% Data Wipe Assurance

Attractive exchange/upgrade offers

Free & Quick Doorstep Pickup

Instant Payment

Free Health check of your smartphone.

How to Sell on Phonecash?

Download Phonecash App.

The app will smart-diagnose your device and tell you the exact health score.

Then answer a few questions about your smartphone such as Age, Accessories, Screen/Body condition, Warranty period, etc.

According to the details filled by you, Phonecash will calculate the highest and the best value of your smartphone.

Now, enter your pickup details. A Phonecash executive will reach to your doorstep to pick up your phone.

Phonecash executives will re-diagnose your phone and format your phone completely in front of you so it can never be misused in the future.

The Phonecash executive will pay you instantly for your old phone and take your device.

Upgrade Your Smartphone With Yaantra

Yaantra provides a platform that enables you to buy Certified Refurbished Smartphones. Yaantra stands noteworthy in the Refurbished Mobile sector.

With over 2,00,000 happy customers, we are the leading Refurbished Mobile selling company in India.

We have Refurbished Smartphones of all popular mobile brands.

Budget-friendly mobiles including 1-Year warranty and facility of on-site mobile repair.

Our certified refurbished smartphone go through 36 stringent quality check. Check Out Now -https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yaantraportal.app

Reliable and Affordable Mobile Repair Service

Yaantra is a leading onsite mobile repair service provider in India. We are dedicated to the idea of making mobile repair services affordable and easy for users. We Provide-

Doorstep Mobile Repair Service In Just 30 Minutes

Factory repair for major faults

Up-to 6-month warranty

Repair solution for all major mobile phone brands

Check Out Now- https://www.yaantra.com/landingpages/mobile-phone-repair-service-center