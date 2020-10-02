Join or Sign In

Phone cleaner - Antivirus & Booster & Cache Clean for Android

By bot79 Free

Developer's Description

By bot79

Phone cleaner - Antivirus & Booster & Cache Clean is professional cleaner app for your android phone with junk cleaner, virus cleaner, memory cleaner, CPU cooler, phone booster, battery saver, game booster, app lock, app manager, notification manager and fast charge. Phone Cleaner is all in one clean android master and phone booster toolbox.

Why Choose Phone cleaner?

- Phone cleaner is all in one toolbox can improve your phone's performance.

- Antivirus and app lock protects your phone safe.

Phone Cleaner Features:

- Phone booster is phone boosts processing speed, clean unnecessary apps that running in the background, and save battery.

- Junk Cleaner is best Phone cleaner to remove junk cache files, Clean up storage, boost performance.

- Antivirus is virus cleaner always gives you professional. Scan & clean virus to protect your phone from a virus.

- CPU Cooler is Cooling the CPU heat by detecting and close apps that are likely to cause temperature rise.

- App locker can lock up apps, photos, messages, and other private data with a password or pattern. You can easily protect your private information. Hide sensitive photos, videos, contact, SMS, and communication apps by encrypting it. Give your secret solid protection as your best defender.

- Battery saver is battery saver can analyze battery usage and monitor all apps that drain power while not in use. Hibernating the apps to stop battery draining and promote battery life.

- Game booster you can play more game and more fun with Game booster.

- App manager you can see all app and you can uninstall if you want.

- Notification manager - compile all useless notifications and silence them.

- and more

Phone cleaner app with smart UI and more cleaning program for Android users. All in one toolbox junk cleaner, virus cleaner, memory cleaner, CPU cooler, phone booster, battery saver, game booster, app lock, app manager, notification manager and fast charge.

If you like your phone cleaner Download to enjoy it NOW!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0102

General

Release October 2, 2020
Date Added October 2, 2020
Version 1.0102

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
