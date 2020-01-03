X

Phone Secret shortcut Tricks & Tips for Android

By Polay Badshah Free

Developer's Description

By Polay Badshah

Discover ways to get most out of your Android device easily by everyone. Get the best hidden Mobile tricks with this app and also help you to increase knowledge. You will also able to learn a lot of things about your android phone that you never know before. All the tricks are explained step by step in phone tricks and tips app. Master your Android phone within minutes using this app and Any Mobile device support several secret codes.

Any Mobile device support several secret codes. When those codes are typed manually from the phone dial-er,they unlock a hidden menus with more options and Settings for your device. These codes can also show many useful information about your phone. Get the best hidden Mobile tricks with this app and also help you to increase knowledge. Brief description is in app.

Some of the Features of this app are:

East to use.

User friendly interface.

Mobile tricks

This app is offline so you dont need to have internet connection.

Take Screenshot.

Phone tricks

Better Notification Management

First Few Things to Do

Hard Factory Rese

Some more Android Techniques

Deleted Notification recovery.

Hard Factory Reset method.

Record Screen.

Control your Laptop.

Control your Android.

Not needed extra Special permission to install this app.

Unknown Facts.

Recover deleted Files.

Improve Battery.

Unlock Pattern guide if you have forgotten.

Secret Codes.

Wifi Hotspot connection guide.

Android Useful Tricks

Add Internet Speed Indicator

Reduce Your Mobile Data Usage On Android

Speed Up Android

Unlock device guide

Secret Codes

Get Longer battery life on your smartphone

Magical Tips and Tricks

Impress and share unlimited Tricks with friends

Free and offline

IMPORTANT

Some manufacturers not allow the use of these codes and they may not work on your device.

Note: This is a read only app and does not makes changes to your mobile device. Before performing any action be sure to have backup. It is safe and easy to use!

Stay connected with our Mobile Tricks and Tips app to get more details.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping