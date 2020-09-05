Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Phone - Free Calls & Voice Messages for Android

By FORBIS s.r.o. Free

Developer's Description

By FORBIS s.r.o.

Simple and secure Free Calls & Voice Messages for smartphones and tablets.

Phone - Free Calls & Voice Messages is app focused on security and low internet data usage.

Its simple and works on smartphones and tablets.

FEATURES:

=Free Calls for long duration=

Call with High quality and low internet data consumption. (Free calls depending on your data rates)

=Worldwide availability=

Connect with friends and family around the world.

=Wide range connections support==

To make Voice Call you can use every available connection type from your device.

=High level of Privacy=

Through Peer-to-peer networking are data transmitted directly between devices.

=Send Voice Messages=

Catch your and share them with friends when they can't response to call.

=Voice Call apps counter=

Check Voice Call apps usage counter to count your calls activity.

=For smartphones and tablets=

Phone - Free Calls & Voice Messages works on Android smartphones and tables.

With Phone - Free Calls & Voice Messages App, you have access to a world of communication. We will help you to open your favourite Voice call apps

Phone - Free Calls & Voice Messages App open your favourite apps in one click. Have all your favourite Voice Call Apps in one place.

No more searching for Phone App. Get notifications about new apps for you.

We are constantly working hard to bring you new features. In the Phone - Free Calls & Voice Messages app we help you connecting to your friends and family faster and easier with more fun. Please feel free to email us if you have any problems or tips. We would also love to hear from you, so just say hello. If you enjoyed Phone - Free Calls & Voice Messages, please rate us on Google play store.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your Android device.
Android
WhatsApp Messenger

Gmail

Free
Gmail is an easy to use email app that saves you time and keeps your messages safe.
Android
Gmail

Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Free
Discover a faster way to message.
Android
Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Google Chrome: Fast & Secure

Free
Browse and bring your personalized Chrome experience with you anywhere you go.
Android
Google Chrome: Fast & Secure

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now