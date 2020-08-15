The Philips Care Assist mobile app turns a smart device into a powerful tool designed to meet the workflow demands of caregivers who are constantly on the go.

The Care Assist mobile app operates on smart devices that have been qualified by Philips. The list of qualified smart devices can be found in the Philips Mobility Compatibility Guide and please contact your Philips sales representative for a copy of this document.

The Care Assist mobile app functions in conjunction with installations of Philips CareEvent and/or Philips IntelliVue Mobile Caregiver. A demonstration preview of CareEvent and IntelliVue Mobile Caregiver can be viewed by contacting your Philips Healthcare sales office.

The Care Assist mobile app is intended to be used by trained clinicians for review purposes only. Receipt of any alarm messages or events sent by external devices is not confirmed and delivery to the end device is not guaranteed.