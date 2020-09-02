Join or Sign In

Pharaoh's Empire Row for iOS

By Volodymyr Kuzub

Developer's Description

Enjoy cool match row games? Looking for the game with unique atmosphere? Pharaoh's Empire: Match Row is what you will definitely like! It is brand-new entertainment game which offers amazing gaming experience, fresh sound effects and bright graphics - you can enjoy various of different ancient Egypt themed levels or make your way through the campaign mode!

PHARAOH'S EMPIRE - CAMPAIGN MODE:

Go through levels after levels matching special objects, summon Anubis to break the ice, collect hidden relics and earn coins! Each new level is more challenging than the previous one and each time you need to earn more coins to open the next one.

EGYPT'S ENDLESS MODE:

You only have 2 minutes to match as many Egypt's relics as possible! Set a record by getting as many coins as you can and take your deserved place as a record holder.

If the game has caused difficulties - you can always summon Anubis to help - he will rush a lightning at the frozen object and break the ice around! You can use it as many times as you need to complete the level.

You can also always choose any nickname you want, as well as one of our colourful userpics in the game's settings. Make your way to the highest rank!

Hurry up and download the app and immerse yourself in a really exciting game!

If you have any ideas - leave them in your feedback, we are always happy to suggestions from players! Please visit our website for more details and support: https://volodkuzub.wixsite.com/home/

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
