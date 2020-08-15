Sign in to add and modify your software
In a daydream John dreamed about monster attack him, he feel he lost the inspiration during this happened, suddenly the department manager come and want to get the design, John wipe his mouth saliva and seriously tell the manager about in the dream monster robbed his inspiration. The manager was shocked! Agree with John to return to the dream, take back the inspiration! Finish the work!