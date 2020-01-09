For every path there's a test, and for every test, there's Peterson's. We've been improving scores since 1966 and each year over 500,000 students trust Peterson's as their preferred test preparation provider.
Peterson's CLEP & DSST Mobile Test Prep provides content-aligned practice tests for 60 different CLEP and DSST subjects. Within each subject you'll find three full-length practice tests to gauge your readiness and prep for test day. Select DSST subject exams also include video instruction.
CLEP Exams:
American Government
American Literature
Analyzing and Interpreting Literature
Biology
Introductory Business Law
Calculus
Chemistry
College Algebra
College Composition
College Mathematics
Educational Psychology
English Composition
English Literature
Financial Accounting
French Language
Human Growth and Development
Humanities
Natural Sciences
Pre-Calculus
Principles of Macroeconomics
Principles of Management
Principles of Marketing
Principles of Microeconomics
Social Sciences & History
Spanish Language
History of the United States I: Early Colonization to 1877
History of the United States II: 1865 to the Present
Western Civilization I: Ancient Near East to 1648
Western Civilization II: 1648 to the Present
DSST Exams:
Business Mathematics*
Computing & Information Technology*
Criminal Justice*
Environmental Science*
Ethics In America*
Fundamentals Of College Algebra
Fundamentals Of Counseling
Fundamentals Of Cyber Security*
General Anthropology
Health And Human Development*
History Of The Soviet Union
Human Resource Management*
Introduction To Business*
Introduction To Geography*
Introduction To Geology
Introduction To Law Enforcement*
Introduction To World Religions*
Management Information Systems*
Math For Liberal Arts
Money & Banking
Organizational Behavior*
Personal Finance*
Prin. Of Advanced English Comp*
Principles Of Public Speaking*
Principles Of Statistics*
Principles Of Supervision*
Substance Abuse*
Technical Writing*
The Civil War And Reconstruction*
*denotes videos included
Peterson's is a leading, global educational services company dedicated to furthering education after high school and beyond. For more information, visit us at petersons.com.
