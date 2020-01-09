For every path there's a test, and for every test, there's Peterson's. We've been improving scores since 1966 and each year over 500,000 students trust Peterson's as their preferred test preparation provider.

Peterson's CLEP & DSST Mobile Test Prep provides content-aligned practice tests for 60 different CLEP and DSST subjects. Within each subject you'll find three full-length practice tests to gauge your readiness and prep for test day. Select DSST subject exams also include video instruction.

CLEP Exams:

American Government

American Literature

Analyzing and Interpreting Literature

Biology

Introductory Business Law

Calculus

Chemistry

College Algebra

College Composition

College Mathematics

Educational Psychology

English Composition

English Literature

Financial Accounting

French Language

Human Growth and Development

Humanities

Natural Sciences

Pre-Calculus

Principles of Macroeconomics

Principles of Management

Principles of Marketing

Principles of Microeconomics

Social Sciences & History

Spanish Language

History of the United States I: Early Colonization to 1877

History of the United States II: 1865 to the Present

Western Civilization I: Ancient Near East to 1648

Western Civilization II: 1648 to the Present

DSST Exams:

Business Mathematics*

Computing & Information Technology*

Criminal Justice*

Environmental Science*

Ethics In America*

Fundamentals Of College Algebra

Fundamentals Of Counseling

Fundamentals Of Cyber Security*

General Anthropology

Health And Human Development*

History Of The Soviet Union

Human Resource Management*

Introduction To Business*

Introduction To Geography*

Introduction To Geology

Introduction To Law Enforcement*

Introduction To World Religions*

Management Information Systems*

Math For Liberal Arts

Money & Banking

Organizational Behavior*

Personal Finance*

Prin. Of Advanced English Comp*

Principles Of Public Speaking*

Principles Of Statistics*

Principles Of Supervision*

Substance Abuse*

Technical Writing*

The Civil War And Reconstruction*

*denotes videos included

