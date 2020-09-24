Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Peter's Jungle Adventures - Fun Run To Home 2 for iOS

By Do Trung Kien Free

Developer's Description

By Do Trung Kien

Peter is a 8-year-old naughty boy. On a summer evening, while watching the stars through a telescope on the roof, Peter suddenly saw a object glide through the sky, toward the cornfield near the town where he lived. With his curiosity, Peter immediately ran to the cornfields towards the UFO.

Upon arriving, Peter amazed to see ahead is a real airship, not in his imagination as well as in the fiction film. While still did not believe it was true, the aliens arrested him on the spacecraft.

When Peter wakes up, he has found himself locked in the ship and did not know what was taken away. By clever and agile, Peter escaped successfully the spacecraft and tried to go back home.

Thankfully Peter was a little boy of inventing mechanical things. Last month, he has invented one shoe mounted jet engines it can help people to run very fast.

Thanks to the shoe, Peter could run very far when the spacecraft was chasing him. However, the shoe needs time to recharge. The pursuit was very tough. Peter must overcome many obstacles during his journey. He has to face with the huge rocks rolling on the road, as well as facing with the pitfalls in every step and the Aliens hiding on the road to find the chances of catching him.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release September 24, 2020
Date Added September 24, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

$4.99
Walk through the Gates of Shadows into the dangerous world full of memorable fights and brave heroes.
iOS
Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

BLEACH Brave Souls

Free
The first smartphone action game based on the mega-hit manga and anime Bleach.Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach...
iOS
BLEACH Brave Souls

Year Walk

$3.99
Experience the ancient Swedish phenomena of year walking.
iOS
Year Walk

Episode - Choose Your Story ft. Clueless

Free
Episode lets you LIVE your stories.
iOS
Episode - Choose Your Story ft. Clueless

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now