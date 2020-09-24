Peter is a 8-year-old naughty boy. On a summer evening, while watching the stars through a telescope on the roof, Peter suddenly saw a object glide through the sky, toward the cornfield near the town where he lived. With his curiosity, Peter immediately ran to the cornfields towards the UFO.

Upon arriving, Peter amazed to see ahead is a real airship, not in his imagination as well as in the fiction film. While still did not believe it was true, the aliens arrested him on the spacecraft.

When Peter wakes up, he has found himself locked in the ship and did not know what was taken away. By clever and agile, Peter escaped successfully the spacecraft and tried to go back home.

Thankfully Peter was a little boy of inventing mechanical things. Last month, he has invented one shoe mounted jet engines it can help people to run very fast.

Thanks to the shoe, Peter could run very far when the spacecraft was chasing him. However, the shoe needs time to recharge. The pursuit was very tough. Peter must overcome many obstacles during his journey. He has to face with the huge rocks rolling on the road, as well as facing with the pitfalls in every step and the Aliens hiding on the road to find the chances of catching him.