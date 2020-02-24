X

Peter Gabriel Music & Lyrics for Android

By Bebetter Musica Free

Developer's Description

By Bebetter Musica

With this app, let's play the Peter Gabriel's favorite music, in addition to music there are also lyrics, profile, and also social media from Peter Gabriel

Peter Gabriel songs included in this app:

*In Your Eyes

*Heroes

*Solsbury Hill

*Dont Give Up

*Passion

*Shock The Monkey

*Down to Earth

*My Body Is a Cage

*Sledgehammer

*Big Time

*Games Without Frontiers

*Mercy Street

*Biko

*Here Comes the Flood

