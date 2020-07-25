Pete's Pins helps you plan your day by mapping out exactly where you need to go.

Have you been in the situation where you have a bunch of different places to go and want to figure out the most efficient order in which to visit them? Or maybe you are planning a trip and want to figure out where the sites are you want to see in relationship to restaurants, your hotel, or transportation.

Both of those reasons are why I created Pete's Pins. With this app you can use its search capabilities to create a "plan", which is a collection of colored, numbered pins. Find the museums you want to visit (orange pins), then some restaurants (green pins), and your hotel (purple pin). The map shows you where each destination is in relation to the others. Use the Plan list to arrange the pins in the order you want to visit them. Then set off on your journey.

Once a red search pin appears, you can tap on it to pop up its caption, then tap the orange plus (+) button to add it to the currently active plan (Pete's Pins will make a plan for you if one is not active). Or you can tap the caption bubble and add the pin, as well as change its color, in the Pin Details view.

Picking the Plan button (left on navigation bar) spins the map around showing the Plan view. You can tap on the plan name to edit details about the plan or tap "Arrange" to change the order of the pins.

A "Plan" has a title, which you can edit in the Plan Details view, along with notes about the plan. Plans can also have a starting and ending date, which, for now, are just informational and optional.

Use the "Route Planning" feature of the Plan view to calculate a route and display the directions. The Map view highlights the path between the pins. You can even send the directions for a segment to Apple Maps and get turn-by-turn navigation.

Pete's Pins features:

- Multiple plans with different pin sets.

- Fast searches.

- Pin details with phone numbers and websites (if available).

- Directions between pins; can use all or some of the pins in the plan.

I hope you find Pete's Pins useful.