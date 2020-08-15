Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Pete's Jrnl for iOS

By Peter Ent Free

Developer's Description

By Peter Ent

How often do you use the Calendar app? Did you know it can do a lot more for you?

Pete's Jrnl (Journal) is way to get more out of the Calendar app. When you want to document something that's happened (e.g, bought a new TV or car; started to plan the wedding) you can make an entry in the Calendar so that when you need to refer back to something ("I called the Cable Company last Tuesday and I still haven't heard from them!") you can quickly find it. You'll known exactly when (and even where) the event happened.

Your calendar is a great time-centric database. Pete's Jrnl makes it easy to add journaled entries without having to edit the Calendar app's more complex form. Pete's Jrnl presents you with fields for title, date, location (optional), and notes. That's it. When you save the entry form, a Calendar entry is made.

Pete's Jrnl creates its own calendar, Journal, in the Calendar app database. This way you can use the Calendar to get a bird's eye view of all of your past events. By keeping the journaled entries in a separate calendar, you can show or hide them in the Calendar app as you see fit. You can even search them.

So why use Pete's Jrnl? Well, its just easier and faster. Pete's Jrnl just presents just the entries from the Journal calendar. You can still use the Calendar app to add more entries to the Journal calendar, edit those entries, and even delete them (Pete's Jrnl will sync up with the Calendar the next time you open the app).

By storing journal entries in the Calendar you also get the benefit of having those entries appear on all your iCloud-sync'd devices. With Pete's Jrnl you will wind up using the Calendar more than ever.

Happy Journalling.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.1

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 4.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.4 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft To Do

Free
Microsoft To-Do is a simple and intelligent to-do list that makes it easy to plan your day.
iOS
Microsoft To Do

Launch Center Pro

$4.99
Launch applications or perform actions to increase your productivity.
iOS
Launch Center Pro

Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

Free
Online last seen analytics.
iOS
Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

ES File Explorer

Free
File manage.
iOS
ES File Explorer

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now