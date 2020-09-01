Join or Sign In

Pet ads: Buy & Sell for Android

By CTS WebLab Free

Developer's Description

By CTS WebLab

Thanks to Pet ads you can buy and sell your collection's item in a market dedicated only to this!

Register, take a photo of the object and start selling, it's easy and fun.

Features:

- Buy and sell according to the category of the item

- Contact Sellers/Buyers via Chat

- Search for objects closest to you (Kilo-metric search)

IMPORTANT!

Before making a purchase make sure of the authenticity of the advertisement, there are various methods to do so, for example request the social contact of the seller/buyer

So you can check out his/her honesty/identity.

Pet ads requires the following personal information: email address and telephone number.

Improper use of these contacts will be reported to the competent authorities.

Consider that when you register you will receive a unique code that identifies your device and then behave honestly.

Pet ads is not responsible for improper use of the APP, if you do not agree with our policy do not register, thank you.

Product feature bullets:

buy and sell pet

pet marketplace

pets

free pet

cheap pet

Keywords:

pet, dog, kitten, cat, animal, marketplace, marketplace

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.8

General

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 1.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

