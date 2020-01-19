Simple and clean study notes for personnel management & industrial relations . Personnel Management & Industrial Relations has important topics which are given below :
Unit - I. Personnel Management
Concept, nature, functions, objectives and importance of Personnel Management
Organisation of personnel department
manpower planning
Personnel policies
Personnel Management in India
Unit - II. Job Analysis
Job Analysis
Recruitment
Selection
Placement
Psychological Tests Induction & Training
Performance Appraisal
Merit rating
Executive Development
Counseling
Unit - III. Industrial Relations
Conceptual Analysis
Three Actors of Industrial Relations
Importance and Objectives
Conditions for Congenial Industrial Relations
How to manage Industrial Relations in Hospitals
Unit - IV. Industrial Conflicts
Concept, causes and Types of Industrial Conflicts
Prevention and Settlement of Industrial Conflicts
Workers' Participation in Management
Unit - V. Compensation planning
Compensation planning
Methods of compensation
Incentives & Fringe benefits
Industrial Psychology
Principles & Methods of Ind. Psychology
