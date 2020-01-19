X

Personnel Management & Industrial Relations for Android

By Light of Learning Free

Developer's Description

By Light of Learning

Simple and clean study notes for personnel management & industrial relations . Personnel Management & Industrial Relations has important topics which are given below :

Unit - I. Personnel Management

Concept, nature, functions, objectives and importance of Personnel Management

Organisation of personnel department

manpower planning

Personnel policies

Personnel Management in India

Unit - II. Job Analysis

Job Analysis

Recruitment

Selection

Placement

Psychological Tests Induction & Training

Performance Appraisal

Merit rating

Executive Development

Counseling

Unit - III. Industrial Relations

Conceptual Analysis

Three Actors of Industrial Relations

Importance and Objectives

Conditions for Congenial Industrial Relations

How to manage Industrial Relations in Hospitals

Unit - IV. Industrial Conflicts

Concept, causes and Types of Industrial Conflicts

Prevention and Settlement of Industrial Conflicts

Workers' Participation in Management

Unit - V. Compensation planning

Compensation planning

Methods of compensation

Incentives & Fringe benefits

Industrial Psychology

Principles & Methods of Ind. Psychology

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping