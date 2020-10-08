Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

PersonalColorSearchML(PCS) for iOS

By () Free

Developer's Description

By ()

The color which looks good on you and your favorite color are sometimes different.

How to be seen the complexion is checked from your picture and it's classified in 4 seasons of "spring, summer, autumn and winter".

Recommendation advises the tendency of the shade which looks good on you and applies the classified seasonal feature to the color of the frame and the shape, and wears glasses of the best match.

Please try your taste and glasses which are important but suitable for you.

I work as the maid who takes charm by personal color search.

A check result changes with photography circumstances and arrangement of a facial picture.

Please cross a detailed check to an implementation store of personal color search.

A page of personal color search is this.

Prince of glasses (mega Prix) Official site.

http://www.mega-pri.co.jp/ffc/color.html

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now