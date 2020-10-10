hiMoment summarizes key lessons from popular personal development, motivation, self-help, books into actionable journaling exercises.

Experience real relaxation, confidence, improve your relationship, tidying up, stop apologizing, motivation, self-care, self-love with hiMoment tracks

Main Personal Development Features

- 13 daily motivation tracks based on bestselling self-help books

- Hundreds of confidence, self-love, relationships, professional work, and relaxations

- Access to our scientific-based method, called Boost, that helps you to re-focus on what matters to you most

- Daily motivation hiMoments: adding your best moment of the day in a calendar view so you can revisit them anytime you want to re-connect with yourself

- Categorize your memories based on topics and create lists

- Mindful reminders to keep you aware of the good things happening in your life

hiMoment is a text and photo gratitude and motivational journal app

Then take a moment to calm, relax, find your best self-improvement moment today and align with your inner self.

Programs based on self-help books

From working on 7 habits to become highly effective to learning how not to give a f*ck, to working on confidence, self-love, gratitude, happiness, or work performance, hiMoment is the most effective self-improvement program and personal journal.

New mood tracker based on the works of the most popular self-help authors and the latest scientific research are released every month.

Learning by doing - Personal Development App

Save time and money on your personal development journey by following one of our mood tracker. Rather than reading about how to improve your self-love, self-care, self-help and not knowing how to implement it, hiMoment provides you with a clear path to self-improvement, self-care, motivation, and personal development.

How it works

Start following one or more of our mood tracker and complete our journaling exercises, which ask you to step outside your comfort zone, focus on your mental-wellbeing, reconnect with your dreams, goals, and needs, and reflect on your small positive life events.

Your progress is saved in mood tracker and summarized in beautiful best-of lists. Whenever you need motivation to continue on your self-improvement journey.

Your private self-care and motivation journal helps you organize and structure your life around proven exercise tracks developed by experienced life coaches and neuroscientists to be calm, confident and happier.

Daily motivation creates the perfect environment to improve physical & mental health, self-care, goal achievement and self-love. It helps you sleep better, opens you up to relationships and increases your self-improvement.

Don't forget to take care of self-improvement, self-love, self-care and self-help.

Download the only daily motivation app based on neuroscientific research.