Periodic Table Application is a tabular display of all Chemical Elements with detailed Information. Periodic Table readily available in your device is a fascinating idea. Chemistry is an important part of day to day scientific application. This interactive Periodic table App will be useful for every Professionals and School students.
Along with the Chemical Element names and symbols, This Application also contains all the real world pictures of Chemical elements and the diagram of their Electron Shell Configuration.
Key Features of Periodic Table App
Table View of all Chemical elements with atomic Number, Atomic Weight
Pictures of all Chemical elements
Categories of all chemical elements
Wikipedia links provided for each chemical element
Electron Shell Configuration
Latin Names, CAS Numbers, Group and Discovery Information of all elements
Density, Boiling Point, Melting Point, Phase details of all Chemicals
Atomic details, Atomic radius, Covalent radius Information
Chemical Reactivity, Electron Affinity details
Electromagnetic Properties of all chemicals
Electrical conductivity, electric type, magnetic type data
susceptibility and Resistance details of all chemicals
superconducting point of all chemical elements
Chemical composition data
Chemical composition data (in Sun, Earth, Ocean, Asteroids and Human)
Chemical category color codes
* Alkaline Earth Metals
* Metalloids
* Non-metals
* Alkali metals
* Halogens
* Transition Metals