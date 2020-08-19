Periodic Table Application is a tabular display of all Chemical Elements with detailed Information. Periodic Table readily available in your device is a fascinating idea. Chemistry is an important part of day to day scientific application. This interactive Periodic table App will be useful for every Professionals and School students.

Along with the Chemical Element names and symbols, This Application also contains all the real world pictures of Chemical elements and the diagram of their Electron Shell Configuration.

Key Features of Periodic Table App

Table View of all Chemical elements with atomic Number, Atomic Weight

Pictures of all Chemical elements

Categories of all chemical elements

Wikipedia links provided for each chemical element

Electron Shell Configuration

Latin Names, CAS Numbers, Group and Discovery Information of all elements

Density, Boiling Point, Melting Point, Phase details of all Chemicals

Atomic details, Atomic radius, Covalent radius Information

Chemical Reactivity, Electron Affinity details

Electromagnetic Properties of all chemicals

Electrical conductivity, electric type, magnetic type data

susceptibility and Resistance details of all chemicals

superconducting point of all chemical elements

Chemical composition data

Chemical composition data (in Sun, Earth, Ocean, Asteroids and Human)

Chemical category color codes

* Alkaline Earth Metals

* Metalloids

* Non-metals

* Alkali metals

* Halogens

* Transition Metals