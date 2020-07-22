Period Tracker is an app for period recording and tracking. With it, the female will be able to better manage menstruation and take care of their own physical health.

This app will record your changes in mood, chest, ovulation and other symptoms during the period cycle. You can get to know your bodies and health in time! The records will be displayed in the chart and it could be kept for a long time.

It is a practical and feature-rich software!

Main features:

*Record statistics menstrual cycle detailed data

*Graphic display past records, easy to view

*Forecast the next menstrual date scientifically

*Get information about the ovulation

*Provide personalized theme, choose your own cozy interface

Period Tracker is an Intimate tool designed for females, providing warm care and rigorous calculations for women's period. It's worth downloading! Come and try it!