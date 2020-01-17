Period Tracker is one of the best App for Women, It'll not track just Periods but it also helps to record and Ovulation, Fertile, Pregnancy, Intercourse, Weight, Temperature, Moods, Symptoms, Diseases, Medicine Reminder and much more.

Features

- Track your Period days, Track each Cycle

- Get Pregnant and birth control

- Projection Date of next Period Cycle, Ovulation, Fertile

- Display chance of pregnancy [ Intimate on those dates to get Pregnant ]

- Beautiful Calendar with infographics icon

- Add note on the specific date in detailed info

- Reminders for Periods, Ovulation, Chance of Pregnancy

- Reminder of Pills as well custom [Advaced Choose any specific repeat days]

- Add moods, Symptoms, Temperature

- Generate Report of Period Tracker Data

- Easy Auto Backup with Google Account

- Export/Import from Google Drive, Dropbox, Email and Local drive

- Security Feature with Passcode

- Clean- Eye-catching graphics

- Track your Period days, Track each Cycle

Now it's super easy to track your Period Cycle it'll help to identify irregular Periods, Regular Periods. Which help to consult a Doctor.

- Get Pregnant and birth control

The app will inform based data input so you know when you can conceiving, birth control.

- Projection Date of next Period Cycle, Ovulation, Fertile

All date will indicate on home as well in the calendar for Period Cycle, Ovulation, Fertile so you can take action accordingly or a visit to a doctor!

- Display chance of pregnancy

One of the best features it helps you to get Pregnant or you can avoid it, Display date based on your Period Track, Which date is best to get pregnant so you can intimate on indicated date and become pregnant. There is date range as well High, Medium and Low chance of Pregnancy.

- Add note

You can add a note for the current date or specific date by choosing from the calendar, You can keep track record all piece of information like Weight, Moods, Symptoms, Temperature, Pills, Intercourse (Protected/Unprotected).

- Reminders

Reminders for Period Tracker, Reminder for Ovulation, Reminder for Fertility, Reminder for Pill and of course you can set custom reminder as well. So don't miss anything in your routine Period days.

- Report

Generate Report of Period Tracker Data which help you for medical analysis feel free to reach us for suggestions.

- Auto Backup

It's easy to setup auto backup with your google account which helps when you switch device.

- Export/Import

We provide you feature of Export/Import with Google Drive, Dropbox, Email, Local Storage so you can import to another device easily which help when you are using two different Google account or switch account.

- Security

Privacy is very important so we give additional features which help you to lock Period Tracker App so no one access or see your personal data.

- Themes

Women always love vibrant color so have provided more than 10 colors which is most favorite among women set the color theme to their moods.

- Clean graphics

We starve to deliver best User experience and crafted clean proven design, We focused on each and every element of design, we hope you will not feel bored.

Most and important is your valuable feedback, We are eager to hear your word so kindly send your feedback and we can make this product better and better.

contact@appzyard.com

Disclaimer: Period Tracker, Ovulation, fertility, Chance of Pregnancy forecasts may not be accurate. The app works based on input and calculation so it'll provide you information that may not perfect. All prediction depends on various factor for i.e. Age, region, atmosphere, cycle length, No of Periods entered, food, exercise, health issue, disease and other factors. The app is for education purpose so don't consider all information is accurate.