Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Period Tracker: Ovulation Calendar & Fertile Days for Android

By Techno information Free

Developer's Description

By Techno information

Wondering when your period comes and goes or irregular periods? Use the Period Tracker: Ovulation Calendar & Fertile Days to stay on track and feel confident!

Period Tracker: Ovulation Calendar & Fertile Days tracks your periods, fertility days, cycles, notes, ovulation and the chance of conception.

**App offers identification of Days in calendar (information):

- Period Days

- Predicted period Day

- Normal Day

- Ovulation Day

- Fertility Day

- Note (if you will add any notes it will show in calendar)

100% Privacy Secured

- Privacy maintained. We do not collecting or selling of any kind.

- All of your data is saved on your phone or your own Google Drive.

**Determine most fertile days :

- Use this app to see when you may be ovulating to help find your most fertile days.

Period Tracker: Ovulation Calendar & Fertile Days app lets you track data like:Weight Tracker, Temperature Tracker, notes, intercourse, symptoms, moods, vaginal Discharge, Ovulation, Pregnancy and Fertile logs etc.

**Why to use Period Tracker: Ovulation Calendar & Fertile Days app?

- Know your fertile days

- Very useful whether you have or regular periods and can track your best chance of pregnancy every day

- Track and forecast your period coming days, ovulation and fertile days

- Analysis of your average cycle length, period length and duration

- Period Tracker forum where you can get help, share tips and discuss on large community.

- View weight and temperature data in chart

- Regular informative newsfeed notifications

- Reliable to calculate every period date, you can even change settings of Period length, period cycle length and luteal phase.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5

General

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now