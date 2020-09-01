Wondering when your period comes and goes or irregular periods? Use the Period Tracker: Ovulation Calendar & Fertile Days to stay on track and feel confident!

Period Tracker: Ovulation Calendar & Fertile Days tracks your periods, fertility days, cycles, notes, ovulation and the chance of conception.

**App offers identification of Days in calendar (information):

- Period Days

- Predicted period Day

- Normal Day

- Ovulation Day

- Fertility Day

- Note (if you will add any notes it will show in calendar)

100% Privacy Secured

- Privacy maintained. We do not collecting or selling of any kind.

- All of your data is saved on your phone or your own Google Drive.

**Determine most fertile days :

- Use this app to see when you may be ovulating to help find your most fertile days.

Period Tracker: Ovulation Calendar & Fertile Days app lets you track data like:Weight Tracker, Temperature Tracker, notes, intercourse, symptoms, moods, vaginal Discharge, Ovulation, Pregnancy and Fertile logs etc.

**Why to use Period Tracker: Ovulation Calendar & Fertile Days app?

- Know your fertile days

- Very useful whether you have or regular periods and can track your best chance of pregnancy every day

- Track and forecast your period coming days, ovulation and fertile days

- Analysis of your average cycle length, period length and duration

- Period Tracker forum where you can get help, share tips and discuss on large community.

- View weight and temperature data in chart

- Regular informative newsfeed notifications

- Reliable to calculate every period date, you can even change settings of Period length, period cycle length and luteal phase.