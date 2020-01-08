Are you tired of shopping for products and then pay 50% for the packaging of your favorite fragrances, perfumes or cosmetics? Well now with Fragrant you can get all your fragrances and perfume easily delivered to your door for less from our Fragrant shopping app.

Fragrant is an online shopping app for fragrances, perfumes, nails and cosmetics. All fragrances and perfumes was created using reversed engineering thus allowing us to even source discontinued products of fragrances and perfumes with way more quality. Fragrant has a easy and simple user interface for quick shopping with all the necessary requirements of a shop and more. We have over 700 quality oil based fragrances and perfumes products from most of the mainstream and famous brands. You only pay for the fragrances and perfumes because Fragrant use Green environmental friendly packaging for our products.

Our main shopping focus for now is our fragrances and perfumes but will not be limited to add more products to our Fragrant shopping app. The perfumes and fragrances are of superior quality and lasts for more then 24hrs. We also have other cosmetics like nail polish, fashion jewelry ect. in our shopping app. We deliver to all provinces in South Africa including Cape Town, Durban, Gauteng, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Limpopo ...

Download our Fragrant shopping app now and get all the latest fragrance, news, updates and notifications right at your fingertips. The best thing? You can browse, shop and stay ahead of whats new and trending directly from your phone, anytime, anywhere.

Heres just some of the awesome features you get with Fragrant shopping :

Be the first to check out our latest perfumes, products, trends, specials, sale and news.

Shopping Bag - All your shopping in one place

Wishlist - add so you can shop later

Checklist - low on data, use for a quick shopping reference

Order History - All the shopping you have done with us

Beautiful Home Screen

Search our Products - search before you shop

Over 700 products of quality fragrances and perfumes

Notifications - shopping sales and promos

NO pop-up ads - shop with convenience

Our superior quality fragrances and perfumes have been manufactured to offer our clients the best quality fragrances and perfumes at the lowest possible price when they shop with us. We pride ourselves in the quality of our products and therefore offer a 100% Money Back Guarantee.

Dont forget to share Fragrant shopping with your friends and family

Disclaimer: Fragrant and the fragrances is not affiliated with any of the Brands mentioned, names are surely used for character purposes.