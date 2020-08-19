Join or Sign In

Pepper - Wallpaper downloader & Changer for Reddit for Android

By Deki Labs Free

Pepper is a multipurpose app, it can be used as a automatic wallpaper changer so that you feel refreshed every-time you look at your phone or if you are bored, you can browse, download, like or set a wallpaper from your selected sub reddit.

Features >>

Multiple Subreddits:

Add any number of subreddit to browse or set wallpaper.

Sort

Sort the post by New, Hot or Top

Past Wallpapers

Go to your history to check past wallpapers, you can blacklist a wallpaper or can set it again.

Like them

You can like wallpapers and create your own set.

Effect on Image

Convert your wallpaper to grayscale or blur it.

Disclaimer - This app is not affiliated with reddit.

What's new in version 1.1

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
