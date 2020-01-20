X

Peoples 24/7 Mobile from Peoples Federal Credit Union allows you to bank on the go. Its free to download and offers quick access for managing your accounts. Check your balances, pay bills, transfer money, and locate ATMs and branches with just a touch. Our native app is fast, secure and free. Use your current Peoples 24/7 login information to start banking today.

Features:

Check Account Balances

Transfer funds between accounts

Pay Bills**

Find our ATMs and Branches using the GPS system provided by your iPhone.***

*Must be a Peoples 24/7 user

**Members must first setup transfer and bill pay accounts prior to using these features.

***This is limited to locating our branches and ATMs. Please refer to your carrier for any fees that may apply.

What's new in version 4.7.0

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 4.7.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
