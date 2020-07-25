Join or Sign In

People's United Bank - Tablet for Android

By People's United Bank Free

Developer's Description

By People's United Bank

Peoples United Bank provides know-how on the go with our Mobile Banking app for tablets.

Access your bank accounts conveniently and securely, wherever you are. Our app allows you to check balances, request transfers, pay bills, manage payees, and find the nearest Peoples United Bank branch or ATM.

Manage Accounts:

- Check account balance and activity

- View monthly cash flow

- Search recent transactions by date, amount or check number

- View cleared check images

Transfers:

- Move funds between your Peoples United Bank accounts

Bill Pay:

- Pay bills

- View recently paid bills

- View scheduled payments

Manage Payees:

- Conveniently add, edit and delete bill payment payees from within our mobile banking app.

- Online bill payment enrollment is required.

Locations:

- Find a nearby Peoples United Bank branch or ATM

- See branch details, including hours and phone number

- Get directions

Refer Friends**:

-Get up to $500 when you refer friends & family.

Planning Tools:

- These mobile friendly calculators assist with financial planning. Available calculators include: Savings, Budgeting, Mortgage, Home Equity, College Planning and Small Business.

App Requirements:

Must be enrolled in Peoples United Online Banking

Visit www.peoples.com to setup your online banking account

Payees and recurring transfers must first be setup within online banking

Mobile Check Deposit requires a rear facing auto focused camera

See terms and conditions at www.peoples.com/mobilebanking

**Terms and Conditions May Apply

2020 Peoples United Bank, N.A. | Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

What's new in version 4.6.0.565

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020
Version 4.6.0.565

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4W and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
