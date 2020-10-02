Join or Sign In

People's Choice for Android

By Emmanouil Karakostas Free

Developer's Description

By Emmanouil Karakostas

Welcome to People's Choice!

The Application for indecisive but also democratic people.

When a group of people argues, cannot decide or it is even very shy to express, on what to do what to order in for delivery, what to wear, where to eat or drink or go out, what to play, which activity will do first in a project or meeting then People's Choice helps you do this.

Set your possible choices, choose the number of voters, set the voting options to your liking and start voting.

Pass your device from hand to hand, let your party members click their decisions secretly and the results will give you a hint of what to do next based on the order of choices of each member!

You can even use it as a minigame, setting up questions about matters, funny, serious, spicy, passing your devices and checking the results.

Have fun!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release October 2, 2020
Date Added October 2, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

