People's Chess for iOS

$1.99

Developer's Description

By BubbleVr

Summon entire armies in augmented reality!

Peoples chess is the craziest and funniest chess game ever ! Summon entire armies in your living room and use military leaders with cooking pan over the head to march to victory !

Funny characters, vibrant sound effects, military cooking pans and powerful nukes at your finger tip make this smart game great again!

Peoples Chess is a full AR experience: you can play with a friend on one single device or improve your chess skills by playing against the computer!

And dont forget : new armies and leaders are regularly joining the Peoples chess gang! So make room for the funniest AR game available !

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

