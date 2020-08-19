Summon entire armies in augmented reality!

Peoples chess is the craziest and funniest chess game ever ! Summon entire armies in your living room and use military leaders with cooking pan over the head to march to victory !

Funny characters, vibrant sound effects, military cooking pans and powerful nukes at your finger tip make this smart game great again!

Peoples Chess is a full AR experience: you can play with a friend on one single device or improve your chess skills by playing against the computer!

And dont forget : new armies and leaders are regularly joining the Peoples chess gang! So make room for the funniest AR game available !